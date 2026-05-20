4M barrels of Iraqi crude transit the Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two Chinese supertankers carrying around 4 million barrels of Iraqi crude passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to tracking firms LSEG and Kpler on Wednesday.

The vessels were among only a small number of tankers to leave the Strait in May after spending more than two months in the Gulf.

The strategic maritime corridor has remained largely shut since February 28 following the US–Israel war on Iran, disrupting energy flows and prompting Gulf producers, including Iraq, which routes roughly 95% of its oil exports through the waterway, to scale back shipments.

Baghdad previously secured access to the gateway after Iran granted “brotherly Iraq” as exempt from “any restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” distinguishing Baghdad from what Tehran characterizes as hostile states.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline blocked: Why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz