Babil governor resigns after armed standoff over bridge project in Iraq

Shafaq News- Babil

Babil Governor Ali Turki Al-Jamali submitted his resignation on Tuesday, A source in the provincial council told Shafaq News, adding that the resignation came in protest against what Al-Jamali described as an assault on the executive authority and the authority of the state.

According to the source, Al-Jamali, who is a member of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq led by Qais Al-Khazaali, resigned during an extraordinary session of the provincial council following an incident in which armed men reportedly pointed weapons at him over the implementation of the Jinsiya Bridge project.

The council members unanimously voted to reject the resignation, the source noted, adding that it decided to suspend the participation of members involved in the recent tensions for 72 hours.