Araghchi warns return to war would bring surprises

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed on Wednesday that any return to war would involve “many surprises.”

Araghchi added that months after the initiation of war on Iran, the US Congress acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars, stating, “Iranian armed forces are confirmed as the first to strike down a touted F-35 aircraft,” referring to US military assets.

Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions.Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35.With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Axios, citing US officials, reported that the latest Iranian counterproposal has not shown meaningful progress. The US site revealed that Trump held a meeting on Iran on Monday evening with senior members of his national security team, which included a briefing on military options.