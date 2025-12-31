Alaa Al-Araji named acting governor of Iraq’s Babil
Shafaq News- Babil
The Babil Provincial Council has assigned Alaa Al-Araji to
oversee the province following the election of former governor Adnan Fayhan as
first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament.
In a statement on Wednesday, the council’s media office said
Al-Araji, the first deputy governor, will manage the province’s affairs
temporarily until a new governor is selected in accordance with established
legal procedures.
A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News last
Monday that the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, and Asaib Ahl
al-Haq, led by Qais Al-Khazali, are both competing for the position.
Another source added that four candidates, all affiliated
with Asaib Ahl al-Haq, have been officially nominated for the role, including
Tamer Thebyan, while the State of Law Coalition has put forward Jaber
Al-Hamdani.
Within Iraq’s political framework, provincial councils
coordinate with the central government to manage local administration, deliver
public services, and address the needs of their communities.