Alaa Al-Araji named acting governor of Iraq’s Babil

2025-12-31T11:35:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Babil

The Babil Provincial Council has assigned Alaa Al-Araji to oversee the province following the election of former governor Adnan Fayhan as first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council’s media office said Al-Araji, the first deputy governor, will manage the province’s affairs temporarily until a new governor is selected in accordance with established legal procedures.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News last Monday that the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais Al-Khazali, are both competing for the position.

Another source added that four candidates, all affiliated with Asaib Ahl al-Haq, have been officially nominated for the role, including Tamer Thebyan, while the State of Law Coalition has put forward Jaber Al-Hamdani.

Within Iraq’s political framework, provincial councils coordinate with the central government to manage local administration, deliver public services, and address the needs of their communities.

