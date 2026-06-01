Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices declined in both Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 972,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 972,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 968,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 985,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 942,000 IQD, with a buying price of 938,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,011,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 965,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 827,000 IQD.