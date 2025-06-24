Israeli opposition leader slams ceasefire, warns of future war

Shafaq News/ Avigdor Liberman, the former Israeli defense minister, criticized on Tuesday the ceasefire agreement with Iran, warning that Tehran remains committed to its nuclear and missile ambitions.

In a post on X, the chairman of the right-wing opposition party Israel Beytenu, described the ceasefire outcome as “deeply bitter and painful,” despite what he called the “astonishing military achievements” by the Israeli Army and Mossad during the conflict.

“Instead of unconditional surrender, the world has entered difficult and tedious negotiations, while the Iranian regime has no intention of giving up uranium enrichment on its soil, nor its ballistic missile production, nor its support and funding of terrorism across the region and the world,” Liberman wrote.

He reiterated his earlier warnings from the start of the war, stating, “There is nothing more dangerous than leaving a wounded lion behind.” He criticized the lack of a clear and binding agreement, asserting that such a move would “undoubtedly lead Tel Aviv into another war in two or three years—under far worse conditions.”

על רקע הישגים צבאיים מדהימים של צה״ל והמוסד במלחמה מול איראן, אקורד הסיום הוא צורם ומריר במיוחד.במקום unconditional surrender (כניעה ללא תנאי), העולם נכנס למשא ומתן קשה ומייגע, כאשר למשטר האייתולות אין שום כוונה לוותר – לא על העשרת אורניום על אדמת איראן, לא על ייצור והצטיידות… — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) June 24, 2025

On Monday night, US President Donald Trump announced that a full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran came into effect at 7:00 a.m. local time.

The escalation began nearly two weeks ago when Israeli forces targeted several key Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities in Fordow and Isfahan, as well as airbases and research centers. In addition, Israel carried out a series of targeted assassinations that killed numerous senior commanders in the Iranian military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with several prominent nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at strategic locations across Israel.