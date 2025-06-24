Over 600 civilians killed in Iran during 12-day war with Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the war with Israel resulted in heavy civilian losses.

In a statement on X, ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said that “in the past 12 days, hospitals witnessed extremely horrifying scenes,” confirming that at least 610 civilians have been killed and more than 4,700 injured.

According to Kermanpour, the toll includes 44 women and 13 children among the dead, while 163 women were reported injured. He also noted that five doctors and paramedics were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The ministry emphasized that the figures account only for civilian casualties.

من شخصاً به قول و کردار رژیم صهیونی و همراهان غربی‌اش اعتماد ندارم اما اگر اینها بتوانند یک بار روی قول خود مانده دوباره خون ملت بی‌دفاع ما را نریزند، باید به اطلاع برسانم طی ۱۲ روز گذشته بیمارستان‌های وزارت بهداشت با صحنه‌های بسیار ناگواری روبرو شدند:تا ساعت 12:00 ( ۳ تیر )… — حسین کرمانپور Hossein.Kermanpour (@HKermanpour) June 24, 2025

The announcement comes as the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel officially took effect, following a declaration by US President Donald Trump, stipulating a full and comprehensive halt to hostilities that had raged for nearly two weeks.