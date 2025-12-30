Iraqi Kurdistan prisons house 7K+ inmates

Shafaq News– Erbil

Prisons in the Kurdistan Region are holding more than 7,000 convicted inmates, according to the Kurdish Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the ministry’s Social Reformatory Department director Ihsan Abdulrahman reported that 1,250 inmates were convicted on drug-related charges, while 6,024 are serving sentences for other crimes. Courts have issued around 700 convictions so far this year, he said, adding that among those convicted in drug cases, 827 have been transferred to six specialized rehabilitation centers.

Noting that no new prisons have been built since 2010, Abdulrahman confirmed that draft laws covering a general amnesty, alternative sentencing, misdemeanors, and rehabilitation have been finalized and are expected to reach parliament during the current term to help ease overcrowding. He highlighted the creation of a personal assessment office that has reduced inmate disputes and the expansion of routine health campaigns inside detention facilities.

Local rights groups, including the Justice Network for Prisoners, report that most facilities nationwide lack proper inmate classification and fail to meet international standards, citing weak oversight, limited healthcare, and no accommodations for people with disabilities.

Iraqi authorities deny abuse allegations but acknowledge overcrowding, citing ongoing prison construction and rehabilitation projects aimed at easing pressure on the system.

Read more: Iraqi prisons overcrowded, plagued by diseases, drugs, and torture, report finds