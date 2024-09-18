EXCLUSIVE: Iraq's prison food contract revealed with major irregularities
Shafaq News/ Independent MP Amir Al-Maamouri on
Wednesday exposed shocking irregularities in Iraq’s prison food contract, which
had been previously touted by the Ministry of Justice as saving the state 100
billion dinars (approximately $76 million).
Contract Irregularities
Al-Maamouri revealed to Shafaq News Agency that
the prison food contract managed by the Ministry of Justice includes specific
sections, along with an appendix. His investigation, which followed field
visits and parliamentary oversight, uncovered that the contracted company
failed to adhere to the contract’s specifications.
“The company is not providing food that meets
the contract's standards, and the meat served is not of Iraqi origin.
Additionally, dinner is being served at 2:00 PM, which is significantly earlier
than the contract stipulates,” Al-Maamouri said. These discrepancies have been
documented and reported to the Minister of Justice.
Financial Implications
Al-Maamouri highlighted that the daily cost of
feeding prisoners amounts to over 900 million dinars, covering between 70,000
and 100,000 inmates with three meals per day.
“The monthly expenditure on prisoner food
exceeds 25 billion dinars, while the government allocates 300 billion dinars
annually for this contract. Pricing issues were also noted, including eggs
listed at 9,000 dinars and oil at 4,000 dinars.”
Government Response
In November 2023, the Ministry of Justice
announced that renewing the contract had saved the state 100 billion dinars.
The renewed contract was intended to cut costs and improve food quality.
Kamel Amin, spokesperson for the Ministry,
confirmed that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had ordered a review of
all contracts from the previous government, including the prison food contract.
The review identified several weaknesses,
including the absence of penalty clauses and inflated contract amounts.
Contract Renegotiation
The renegotiated contract addressed these issues
by reducing the daily food cost and shortening the contract term from seven to
five years. It also introduced penalty clauses and quality controls, aiming to
save the state more than 100 billion dinars.
Justice Minister Khaled Shwani previously
disclosed on December 22, 2022, to Shafaq News that there would be a
renegotiation with the contractor to ensure more efficient use of public funds
and improve the quality of food provided. However, no announced steps were
taken.
Contract Management
The Ministry of Justice oversees 36 prisons and
reform institutions, contracting with private companies to provide food.
According to the 2020 Human Rights Report in Iraq, the Ministry contracts four
companies in Baghdad and Al-Karkh, including “Al-Mu’amel” and “Mais Al-Reem,”
to supply food to prisoners at the Al-Taji and Al-Adalah complexes.