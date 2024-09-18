EXCLUSIVE: Iraq's prison food contract revealed with major irregularities

Shafaq News/ Independent MP Amir Al-Maamouri on Wednesday exposed shocking irregularities in Iraq’s prison food contract, which had been previously touted by the Ministry of Justice as saving the state 100 billion dinars (approximately $76 million).

Contract Irregularities

Al-Maamouri revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the prison food contract managed by the Ministry of Justice includes specific sections, along with an appendix. His investigation, which followed field visits and parliamentary oversight, uncovered that the contracted company failed to adhere to the contract’s specifications.

“The company is not providing food that meets the contract's standards, and the meat served is not of Iraqi origin. Additionally, dinner is being served at 2:00 PM, which is significantly earlier than the contract stipulates,” Al-Maamouri said. These discrepancies have been documented and reported to the Minister of Justice.

Financial Implications

Al-Maamouri highlighted that the daily cost of feeding prisoners amounts to over 900 million dinars, covering between 70,000 and 100,000 inmates with three meals per day.

“The monthly expenditure on prisoner food exceeds 25 billion dinars, while the government allocates 300 billion dinars annually for this contract. Pricing issues were also noted, including eggs listed at 9,000 dinars and oil at 4,000 dinars.”

Government Response

In November 2023, the Ministry of Justice announced that renewing the contract had saved the state 100 billion dinars. The renewed contract was intended to cut costs and improve food quality.

Kamel Amin, spokesperson for the Ministry, confirmed that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had ordered a review of all contracts from the previous government, including the prison food contract.

The review identified several weaknesses, including the absence of penalty clauses and inflated contract amounts.

Contract Renegotiation

The renegotiated contract addressed these issues by reducing the daily food cost and shortening the contract term from seven to five years. It also introduced penalty clauses and quality controls, aiming to save the state more than 100 billion dinars.

Justice Minister Khaled Shwani previously disclosed on December 22, 2022, to Shafaq News that there would be a renegotiation with the contractor to ensure more efficient use of public funds and improve the quality of food provided. However, no announced steps were taken.

Contract Management

The Ministry of Justice oversees 36 prisons and reform institutions, contracting with private companies to provide food. According to the 2020 Human Rights Report in Iraq, the Ministry contracts four companies in Baghdad and Al-Karkh, including “Al-Mu’amel” and “Mais Al-Reem,” to supply food to prisoners at the Al-Taji and Al-Adalah complexes.