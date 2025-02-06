Iraqi Parliament orders investigation into inmate welfare

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani has instructed the Integrity Committee to establish a parliamentary investigative team to examine prison conditions, including the quality of food provided to inmates.

According to a statement from the Speaker’s media office, Al-Mashhadani issued the directive during a meeting on Thursday with Integrity Committee Chairman MP Ziyad Al-Janabi. The discussion covered the state of correctional facilities under the Ministry of Justice and complaints submitted to Parliament regarding inmates' living conditions.

Emphasizing the critical role of parliamentary oversight, Al-Mashhadani underscored the necessity of ensuring accountability within correctional institutions. He stressed that committees must actively monitor executive bodies, address public concerns, and thoroughly investigate reports related to prisoner welfare.