KRG shelters host 200 battered women 

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in the Kurdistan Region decided on Tuesday to organize shelters for battered women in the region, and pay more attention to dealing with women's social problems.

The Ministry held a workshop with United Nations organizations in Erbil to discuss implementing the decision.

Minister Kwestan Muhammad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of the workshop, that the shelters are found in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Halabja and Garmyan, noting that they receive battered women and let them stay in for 72 hours or until the problem is solved.

"So far, there are about 200 women in these shelters because of the threats they were exposed to by their husbands."

She indicated that the workshop held today with the United Nations organizations is to set up an administrative mechanism and evaluate the role of the shelters, and for the United Nations organizations to cooperate with the ministry through guidance and instructions.