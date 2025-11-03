Iran accuses US, Israel of Middle East destabilization

Shafaq News – Tehran

The United States and Israel are carrying out actions that destabilize the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

During a press conference, Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Washington is seeking to influence Iraq’s internal affairs ahead of its parliamentary elections on November 11.

He referred to the recent call by the US State Department to dismantle ''Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq,'' stressing that “these threats and provocations are aimed at stirring tension and affecting Iraq’s domestic stability.”

Baqaei noted that Tehran holds regular discussions on security coordination with neighboring countries, including Iraq, and regards the country’s sovereignty as a cornerstone of regional balance.

Turning to Lebanon, he said that the country faces “continuous threats from Israel,” describing the ongoing Israeli airstrikes as “a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.” He added that Lebanon, as a sovereign state, “has the full right to defend itself and safeguard its security and sovereignty.”

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israeli forces remain positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory and continue to shell parts of southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese government data indicate that Israeli strikes since the ceasefire have killed around 300 people and wounded more than 650.

