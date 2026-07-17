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Four more drones shot down over Erbil

Four more drones shot down over Erbil
2026-07-17T20:00:07+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Security forces shot down four more drones over Erbil on Friday evening as additional unmanned aircraft continued flying toward the city, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drones were intercepted over the Gazna area on the outskirts of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Earlier on Friday, a local source told Shafaq News that air defenses at Erbil International Airport shot down four drones that attempted to target the US Consulate in Erbil.

 

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