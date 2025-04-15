Iraq nabs ISIS fanatic after threat video surfaces

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested a suspected ISIS member in Saladin province, INSS announced on Tuesday.

The service’s public relations and media directorate explained in a statement that the suspect—identified by the initials (S.W.)—appeared in a video pledging allegiance to ISIS and issuing threats against security forces and civilians, noting that he also ran a social media account used to disseminate extremist ideology, promote the group's remnants, and incite violence.

Yesterday, Iraqi forces apprehended four ISIS operatives in Saladin province, including a high-ranking member, following a series of raids.

Though territorially defeated in 2017, ISIS remains active in Iraq through sleeper cells that conduct guerrilla-style attacks and other destabilizing tactics. In response, Iraqi forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations in several provinces in 2024, capturing militants and targeting hideouts.