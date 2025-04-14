Iraq’s Saladin: Senior ISIS figure among four captured

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces have captured four ISIS members in Saladin province, including a senior figure, a day after launching several raids in the area.

In a statement on Monday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) said the four militants—one of whom served as the so-called "Shari'a Wali (governor)" of the Sulaiman Bek sector—confessed during interrogation to carrying out attacks against security forces and participating in a previous terrorist assault on the Duluiya district.

They have been referred to the relevant judicial authorities to face justice.

On Sunday, Iraqi fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes against ISIS positions in eastern Saladin, killing two fighters, including a senior leader.