Iraq’s INSS closes underground tunnel in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Security forces in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, uncovered and destroyed a tunnel used by armed groups to carry out operations, Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) said on Thursday.

The tunnel belonging to “terrorist groups” had been used as an observation and monitoring site. Security units detonated its entrance and filled it with soil using bulldozers to erase its features.

الأمن الوطني في الأنبار يكتشف نفقاً لعصاباتٍ إرهابية استخدم مقرًّا للرصد، ويُباشر بمعالجته لمنع استغلاله من قِبَل المطلوبين والهاربين.جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقيمديرية العلاقات والإعلام16 - نيسان - 2026https://t.co/1cpYDpxWpO — جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي (@Inss131) April 16, 2026

The move follows a broader repatriation process launched after Iraq received between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS detainees transferred from Syrian camps previously run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Iraq’s Ministry of Justice has completed investigations into around 1,000 suspected ISIS members and signed repatriation agreements with several countries.

Read more: ISIS detainee transfers: “Third-generation” threat puts Iraq’s security to the test