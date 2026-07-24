Erbil Airport remains open after drones intercepted

Shafaq News- Erbil

Flights continued normally at Erbil International Airport on Friday despite drone interceptions over the city, Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Shafaq News.

Air defenses intercepted at least five explosive-laden drones over Erbil earlier today, although authorities had not identified their origin or intended targets.

Footage circulated by local media and social media users showed suspected drone debris falling in the Gazna area near the airport and igniting a limited fire in grass and vegetation. No casualties were reported.

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