Integrity Commission arrests Kirkuk official over extortion

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Investigators from Iraq's Commission of Integrity arrested a department head at the Water Resources Directorate in Kirkuk on Sunday as he was receiving a sum of money, according to an informed source who spoke to Shafaq News.

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The official was detained on suspicion of extorting a citizen in exchange for completing an administrative transaction.

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