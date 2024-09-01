Iranian TV: Final report on ex-president Raisi's helicopter crash points to complex weather conditions

Shafaq News/ A final investigation into the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded that the helicopter carrying him crashed due to complex weather conditions, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Investigation Council had stated that the possibility of sabotage leading to the crash of the late President Raisi's helicopter was "unlikely."

In a subsequent report on the incident, the Supreme Council noted, "Based on the samples, tests of the wreckage and helicopter parts, the pattern of debris spread, and the distance of separated components from the main body, the likelihood that the explosion was caused by sabotage during the flight, just before it struck the steep slopes, is unlikely."

The report further explained, "According to expert reports, no evidence of electronic warfare was observed on the ill-fated helicopter."

It added, "Most of the documents, records, and materials related to the repair and maintenance of the helicopter were meticulously examined, and no defects were found that could have contributed to the accident in terms of repair and maintenance."

The report also indicated that "the weather report and forecasts for May 30 from Tabriz Airport (the departure point) to the first and second destinations of the flight group (Aghband Bridge and Qiz Qal'eh Dam) until 8:50 AM were favorable for visual flight conditions, though further investigation was required based on the latest documents received and statements from the pilots and passengers of the other two helicopters."

In conclusion, the report noted that the helicopter carrying President Raisi was "appropriately loaded in terms of the number of passengers and equipment, matching the helicopter's standard maximum weight at the start of the flight and during its takeoff from the departure point to the destination and return route."