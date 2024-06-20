Cancer in Al-Sulaymaniyah: high recovery rates despite large number of cases

Shafaq News/ The director of the Hiwa Cancer Hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Dr. Yad Naqshbandy, revealed on Thursday the number of cancer cases in 2023, confirming high recovery rates.

Al-Naqshbandy told Shafaq News Agency, "Last year, 3,700 cases of cancer were recorded for various ages in the hospital," stressing that statistics are published annually at the Hiwa Hospital due to the quality of the diseases.

He added, "The recovery rate is very high, and this is evident from the large numbers of visitors from different nationalities and different regions, as well as the trust given by patients by choosing the hospital."

In addition, he explained that "free treatment for all patients increases the pressure on the hospital, especially since it receives dozens of different cases every day," confirming that "the treatment of cancer diseases depends to a large extent on the psychological state."

In this context, a leading oncology center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reported to Shafaq News that the number of cancer cases diagnosed in 2023 closely mirrors the figures from 2022.