Al-Sulaymaniyah’s charity bazar raises funds for children's cancer care

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, young volunteers in the Kurdish city of Al-Sulaymaniyah organized a charity bazar to raise funds for Hiwa Cancer Hospital, as part of International Childhood Cancer Day.

The bazar, featuring handmade crafts, local food, and artwork, attracted students, professionals, and families eager to support the facility, which provides cancer treatment to children in the Kurdistan Region.

“This initiative is a community-driven effort to support children battling cancer,” the event’s coordinator Suzan Abu Bakr told Shafaq News, “Hiwa Hospital requires sustained assistance to ensure that these children receive the treatment they need.”

The fundraiser also included awareness activities focusing on the importance of early cancer detection and the role families play in safeguarding their children’s health.

Organizers hope that “this event can contribute to improving services at the hospital and ease the suffering of young patients.”

Notably, the event is part of an annual series held in Al-Sulaymaniyah on February 15, marking International Childhood Cancer Day – a global campaign to promote early diagnosis and support for pediatric cancer patients.