Iran to play World Cup despite Trump warning, AFC says

Shafaq News- Kuala Lumpur

Iran is expected to participate in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a safety warning from US President Donald Trump, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Secretary General Windsor Paul John confirmed on Monday.

John told reporters the team has not withdrawn and said the confederation is monitoring the situation. He described Iran as a “top team” and expressed hope the country resolves its issues to allow participation.

Trump earlier warned that the Iranian national team’s “life and safety” could be at risk if it travels to the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Posting on Truth Social, he said Iran would be welcome but suggested attendance might not be appropriate given rising tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28.