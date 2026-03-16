Iran fires 56th wave of Operation True Promise 4 toward Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran on Monday launched the 56th wave of Operation True Promise 4, firing missiles toward Israel as explosions were reported in Jerusalem and central areas on the 17th day of the war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strike targeted the southern regional support command and a strategic missile storage facility linked to Israel’s Rafael defense company in northern Israel, in addition to the Al-Udeid base in Qatar. Alongside the missile strikes, IRGC drone units carried out attacks targeting Iranian opposition groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, describing the operations as “lethal strikes.”

Israeli media reported sirens sounding in Jerusalem after the launches, with “rocket fragments” falling in Beit Shemesh, west of the city.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 142 people were taken to hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since the war began on February 28 to 3,329. Iran has not released updated casualty figures from the latest strikes, but Iranian officials most recently said more than 1,300 people have been killed in the country since the start of the war.