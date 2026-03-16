Spain pulls special forces from Iraq over security concerns

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Spain temporarily relocated its special forces deployed in Iraq as part of the Global Coalition due to security concerns, the Spanish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.

The ministry noted that the Special Operations Task Group (SOTG) moved to secure locations after the security situation prevented training missions with Iraqi forces, adding that all Spanish personnel remain safe.

🇪🇸Tras el deterioro de la seguridad y laimposibilidad de mantener los cometidos asignados, España reubica al personal del Grupo de Operaciones Especiales en coordinación con las autoridades iraquíes. 🫡Gracias a nuestros militares por su profesionalidad y compromiso con la paz pic.twitter.com/t0OdeEtuXq — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) March 15, 2026

According to Euronews, Spain deploys around 300 military personnel in Iraq within the US-led Coalition, training Iraqi counter-terrorism units in Baghdad and at bases in the Kurdistan Region.

The move followed a drone attack last week targeting Camp Singara near Erbil International Airport, which killed a French officer and injured several French soldiers. Italian troops stationed at the base were evacuated, although the strike did not cause casualties among them.

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