Child of Al-Mutanabbi: Baghdad's 14-year-old literary sensation

Shafaq News/ Every Friday on Al-Mutanabbi Street, the heart of Baghdad's cultural life, Hanane Hassan, a 14-year-old Iraqi author, displays her growing collection of literary work with the support of her mother.

Her table, modestly marked with a sign reading “My Daughter’s Works – Price: 3,500 Iraqi Dinars (about 2.5$),” has become a fixture in the bustling book market, drawing attention from readers and passersby alike.

A Journey Rooted in Early Passion

Hanane’s passion for writing took root in 2019 when she was in third grade. Initially penning optimistic verses, she gradually transitioned to prose infused with philosophical themes. By the age of 12, she had already embarked on her writing career—an unusually early start in Iraq's literary community. Since then, she has authored eight books, with a ninth currently in print.

The young author’s works explore themes of love, morality, and human relationships, skillfully blending personal reflections with broader social insights. Notable books include “Embrace Me with Reproach,” which delves into the complexities of human relationships and their spiritual underpinnings, while “For the Letters, a Memory” and “I Live to the Rhythm of My Heart” offer introspective narratives deeply rooted in her personal experiences.

“Hanane's writings reflect her soul and emotions,” her mother told Shafaq News. “They serve as an outlet for her thoughts, often drawing on nature and everyday experiences.”

Rare Talent in a Traditional Landscape

Such a young literary voice is rare in Iraq, where writing is typically associated with age and experience. Hanane's precociousness has prompted comparisons with French poet Arthur Rimbaud, who published his first collection at 16 and left an enduring mark on European literature.

The family’s efforts to promote Hanane’s work have been largely self-driven. Her presence on Al-Mutanabbi Street has earned her the nickname “Child of Al-Mutanabbi,” a testament to her growing popularity among students and readers who admire her talent.

Al-Mutanabbi (c. 915 – 965 AD) was one of the most prominent and influential poets in the Arabic language.

Challenges on the Path to Recognition

Despite her growing recognition, Hanane faces significant challenges. Her mother revealed that Hanane’s presence on Al-Mutanabbi Street has caused friction with some bookstore owners, who view her as competition. Beyond these market tensions, a more pressing issue persists—the lack of institutional support for young Iraqi writers.

“Hanane needs guidance and encouragement to develop her talent further,” the author’s mother noted, emphasizing that Iraq, with its rich literary history, should foster its emerging voices.

While her talent has captivated public interest, the absence of structured mentorship casts uncertainty over her literary future. Her mother stressed the importance of experienced Iraqi writers stepping forward to support the next generation.

“The guidance of established authors could help Hanane and others like her grow into the literary figures of tomorrow.”