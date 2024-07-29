KRG boosts tourism with focus on Kurdish culture and identity

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Tourism Board highlighted that tourism in the Region is crucial for showcasing Kurdish history, culture, and identity, while boosting the local economy.

Amal Jalal, head of the KRG Tourism Board stated that “music and paintings introduce national values, culture, and traditions to tourists,” she said, adding, “Kurdish music and poetry can forge a deep emotional connection with visitors, creating an unforgettable experience.”

"Artistic paintings can capture the country's stunning landscapes, historical events, and ancient monuments, offering tourists a glimpse into its beauty and diverse activities," she pointed out.

Additionally, Jalal voiced concern about the growing trend in tourist centers, where foreign music and art dominate, "This matter conflicts with the strategic goal of preserving Kurdish cultural identity."

“Out of responsibility to our land, we urge all tourist facilities—restaurants, hotels, and motels—to feature Kurdish music, songs, and artwork to highlight Kurdistan's natural beauty, rich history, and ancient monuments,” she added, affirming that “this would boost national identity and support local artists.”

Domestic tourism in the KRI has significantly contributed to its tourism boom, with around 150,000 local tourists exploring the Region's beaches, historical sites, and recreational activities. The area features over 3,100 tourist facilities and 1,075 accommodation options, providing diverse choices for all types of travelers.

Investments in infrastructure are enhancing the region’s appeal to both regional and international visitors.