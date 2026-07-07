Belgium thrash US to set Spain quarter-final

Shafaq News- Seattle

Belgium reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating the United States 4-1 in Seattle, ending the co-hosts’ tournament and setting up a last-eight match against Spain.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before halftime, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added second-half goals for Belgium. Malik Tillman scored the United States’ only goal from a deflected free kick, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not stop Belgium from taking control of the last-16 tie.

The match came after hours of controversy over Folarin Balogun’s eligibility. The US striker started after FIFA suspended implementation of his red-card ban from the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision Belgium had challenged before kickoff. His availability gave the US its leading scorer back, but Belgium struck through De Ketelaere and repeatedly punished defensive mistakes from the hosts.

The United States entered the match looking for its first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2002 and had the backing of a strong home crowd in Seattle. Belgium, however, arrived after a 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal and carried that momentum into another knockout match.

Tillman gave the home side a route back into the match with a deflected free kick, briefly lifting the crowd and cutting into Belgium’s control. But the response did not last.

Vanaken restored Belgium’s advantage in the second half, putting the European side in command again before Lukaku added the fourth in stoppage time.

Belgium’s win also continued its strong recent record against the United States at the World Cup. The Red Devils had eliminated the Americans in the 2014 round of 16 after extra time, and this time advanced with a wider margin.