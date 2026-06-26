Ashura security plan succeeds in Karbala

Shafaq News- Karbala

The security plan for Ashura commemorations in Karbala was successfully implemented, the head of Iraq's Supreme Committee for Major Pilgrimages stated on Friday.

Qais Al-Mohammadawi said the plan featured direct and effective field supervision by commanders from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), supporting security units, and volunteers, ensuring a secure environment across all operational sectors and access routes leading to the city.

Authorities in Karbala provided care to more than 25,000 patients and pilgrims, performed 195 surgeries, recorded 71 births, and collected 1,721 units of blood through donation campaigns to support the Ashura emergency measures. In Najaf, medics treated nearly 49,700 people between the seventh and tenth of Muharram.

Millions of Shiite Muslims marked Ashura on Friday, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, his brothers, sons, and companions, who were killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD (61 AH), one of the defining events in Shiite Islam.

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