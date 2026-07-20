Ninth night of US strikes draws Iranian counterstrikes on Gulf bases

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington (Updated at 9:48)

The United States carried out a new wave of strikes on Iran early Monday, the ninth consecutive night of its air campaign, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). At the same time, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck American positions in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

American Attacks

CENTCOM said the strikes hit missile and drone launch platforms, communications networks, military command centers, air defense installations, and coastal surveillance sites.

Iranian media reported explosions across at least six provinces; an American strike on an area of Khormuj city in the southern province of Bushehr cut electricity to several districts. Other explosions were reported in Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, in Chabahar and Konarak in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, in the northwestern city of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province, and in Isfahan Province.

Several attacks hit Sirik in the southeastern province of Hormozgan, at least three in the city of Jask in the same province, multiple blasts in Dashti in Bushehr, and two explosions near Khormuj.

Iranian television said the blasts in Tabriz in East Azerbaijan Province were the first of their kind since the latest round of American attacks began in recent days. One was killed and several wounded in a US strike on a military site near the city.

Iranian Operations

The IRGC said it targeted equipment and a hangar housing American MQ-9 drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and destroyed an early warning radar system at the same base using drones. The Guard also fired missiles at US military aircraft at Aqaba airport in Jordan, damaging several, and destroyed 20 warehouses used by American forces in Jordan's Azraq area, killing dozens of soldiers.

"A surprise attack” on a US military special operations command center in Syria’s al-Tanf regionkilled, according to the Guards, a “large number of US military personnel” and destroyed a radar system and several helicopters.

The IRGC further stated that it downed an MQ-9 drone over the city of Islamabad-e Gharb in Kermanshah province, western Iran, warning that the American military “should prepare for a punitive operation.” The Guard also reported explosions aboard two oil tankers that had halted movement while preparing to enter what it described as an unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahraini state television said national air defense systems intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks over the country. The Interior Ministry activated warning sirens and called on citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. Sirens sounded following an Iranian attack on American bases, according to the same broadcast.

In Kuwait, air defenses were engaging a hostile drone attack, according to the army.

Satellite images reveal a direct hit on a US military facility at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, destroying a base building and damaging several nearby military vehicles following Iran's retaliatory strikes.Follow: https://t.co/Ydtgh5Mbr0 pic.twitter.com/xDXjbbyEGv — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) July 20, 2026

Casualties

Iranian state media reported that eight people were killed and 20 others wounded in the ninth US wave.

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that US attacks on the country since June 27 have killed more than 50 people and wounded 517 others, including women and children. Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said in a post that some of the wounded remained hospitalized, while 468 people had been discharged after completing treatment.

CENTCOM so far announced the killing of two US service members in Jordan in Iranian attacks, and one other while destroying explosives recovered from an Iranian drone in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The cumulative toll, according to official review, reached 17.

Strikes and counterstrikes were continuing at the time of publication.