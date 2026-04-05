Iran’s Ghalibaf warns Trump threats will bring “hell” to US families

Iran’s Ghalibaf warns Trump threats will bring “hell” to US families
2026-04-05T16:52:37+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that US actions could drag American families into “hell” and ignite the region, in response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump.

Ghalibaf said that the whole Middle East is going to burn because of Trump “insisting on following Netanyahu’s commands,” adding that Washington “will not gain anything through war crimes.”

“The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game,” he stated.

Earlier today, Trump wrote on Truth Social saying that the United States will pound all energy facilities and bridges in Iran on April 4 if Tehran does not sign a deal ending the war.

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