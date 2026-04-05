Iran’s Ghalibaf warns Trump threats will bring “hell” to US families

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that US actions could drag American families into “hell” and ignite the region, in response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump.

Ghalibaf said that the whole Middle East is going to burn because of Trump “insisting on following Netanyahu’s commands,” adding that Washington “will not gain anything through war crimes.”

“The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game,” he stated.

1/ Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026

Earlier today, Trump wrote on Truth Social saying that the United States will pound all energy facilities and bridges in Iran on April 4 if Tehran does not sign a deal ending the war.