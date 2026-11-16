Shafaq News- Erbil

A missile struck near a headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala party in the Alana Valley, north of Erbil, on Monday, causing no casualties, party spokesman Amjad Hosseini told Shafaq News.

No group claimed responsibility for the strike.

Earlier this month, Komala reported that two drones struck one of its headquarters in Erbil province, causing minor material damage but no casualties. The group accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of launching the attack in Alana Valley, in the Balisan area east of Erbil.