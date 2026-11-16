Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) will meet on Monday evening to discuss Jurf Al-Sakhr in Babil province, an informed source told Shafaq News amid growing allegations of oil smuggling.

The agenda also includes efforts to bring all weapons under state control, appointments to parliamentary committee leadership posts, and the draft 2027 federal budget.

Earlier today, MP Ali Nuhair, a member of parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News that between 15 and 25 oil tanker trucks, each carrying 36,000 liters, were allegedly being smuggled daily from Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr. Citing eyewitness accounts, video footage, and thermal camera recordings, he estimated the volume at 540,000 to 900,000 liters per day.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control