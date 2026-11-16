Iran: Israel uses assassination claims to justify war escalation

Iran: Israel uses assassination claims to justify war escalation
2026-11-16T12:04:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that allegations of Iranian plots to assassinate US officials were part of what appeared to be a coordinated Israeli disinformation campaign aimed at building American and European support for further escalation of the war.

He linked the claims to what he called France’s “refrigerator cases,” arguing that both narratives sought to portray Iran not only as a threat to Western governments but also to ordinary people and their daily lives.

Baqaei said that when public opinion in the United States and Europe resisted what he described as their leaders’ “warmongering,” fear was being manufactured to justify political and military action under the pretext of protecting public safety. He added that framing US officials as assassination targets was also intended to make the conflict more personal for them.

On November 9, France formally attributed cyberattacks on refrigeration controls at more than 700 retail sites overnight on October 11-12 to Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit Paris says is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. French authorities said the attacks caused fires, extensive property damage and food losses, and announced plans to summon Iran’s ambassador and seek additional European sanctions.

In the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on November 15 that officials were receiving daily intelligence briefings about potential Iranian threats, describing President Donald Trump and his family as Iran’s “target number one.”

Reuters also reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved from his Washington home to a US military base on Secret Service advice following Iranian death threats.

Baqaei rejected those allegations and accused the United States and Israel of carrying out what he called “state terrorism” through assassinations and attacks on civilians during their war with Iran.

He said Tehran, by contrast, was responding through what he described as “resolute resistance and legitimate self-defense,” arguing that Iran had neither the need to resort to terrorist violence nor any reason to disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

Baqaei also portrayed US officials’ moves to military facilities after publicly claiming victory as an attempt to win sympathy from Americans already angered by what he called government lies and Washington’s support for Israeli priorities.

“Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers.”

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