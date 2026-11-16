Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that allegations of Iranian plots to assassinate US officials were part of what appeared to be a coordinated Israeli disinformation campaign aimed at building American and European support for further escalation of the war.

He linked the claims to what he called France’s “refrigerator cases,” arguing that both narratives sought to portray Iran not only as a threat to Western governments but also to ordinary people and their daily lives.

From the so-called “refrigerator cases” in France to allegations that Iran is plotting to assassinate U.S. officials, we are witnessing what appears to be a coordinated malign narrative campaign orchestrated by Israel’s disinformation machine. Its purpose is to portray Iran not merely as a threat to Western governments, but as an enemy of ordinary people and their everyday lives. The objective is clear: when American and European public opinion refuses to support their leaders’ warmongering, fear must be manufactured to push the public into backing an escalation of the war and to legitimize their leaders’ reckless political and military actions under the pretext of protecting public safety. At the same time, by framing U.S. officials themselves as targets of assassination threats, the campaign seeks to make the conflict personal for them. In their war of aggression against Iran, the United States and Israel have carried out state terrorism in its most blatant form - assassinating officials and targeting ordinary civilians. Iran, however, has responded, and continues to respond, with resolute resistance and legitimate self-defense. It has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions. American officials retreating into military bunkers after days of claiming victory in the war is a transparent attempt to elicit sympathy from a public already outraged by its leaders’ lies and by the fact that the United States has effectively become an instrument for advancing Israel’s priorities. No amount of spin or media manipulation will dispel their mounting fear or growing psychological distress. Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers. — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) November 16, 2026

Baqaei said that when public opinion in the United States and Europe resisted what he described as their leaders’ “warmongering,” fear was being manufactured to justify political and military action under the pretext of protecting public safety. He added that framing US officials as assassination targets was also intended to make the conflict more personal for them.

On November 9, France formally attributed cyberattacks on refrigeration controls at more than 700 retail sites overnight on October 11-12 to Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit Paris says is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. French authorities said the attacks caused fires, extensive property damage and food losses, and announced plans to summon Iran’s ambassador and seek additional European sanctions.

In the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on November 15 that officials were receiving daily intelligence briefings about potential Iranian threats, describing President Donald Trump and his family as Iran’s “target number one.”

Reuters also reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had moved from his Washington home to a US military base on Secret Service advice following Iranian death threats.

Baqaei rejected those allegations and accused the United States and Israel of carrying out what he called “state terrorism” through assassinations and attacks on civilians during their war with Iran.

He said Tehran, by contrast, was responding through what he described as “resolute resistance and legitimate self-defense,” arguing that Iran had neither the need to resort to terrorist violence nor any reason to disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

Baqaei also portrayed US officials’ moves to military facilities after publicly claiming victory as an attempt to win sympathy from Americans already angered by what he called government lies and Washington’s support for Israeli priorities.

“Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers.”