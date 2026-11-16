Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Diyala

Iraq's Federal Court of Cassation has overturned a decision by the Accountability and Justice Commission to remove Diyala Provincial Council member Fadi Al-Luhaibi over alleged membership in the dissolved Baath Party, according to a court document obtained by Shafaq News.

A cassation panel chaired by the court's vice president, Judge Kadhim Abbas, ruled on Monday that the documents submitted by the commission did not prove Al-Luhaibi had been a "trainee member" of the party. The panel accepted his appeal and declared him not covered by the commission's measures, in a unanimous decision.

Read more: Diyala councilor faces removal over Baath Party ties