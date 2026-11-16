Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria's cross-border trucking sector, which rests on some 60,000 individually owned trucks, needs to be reorganized into licensed companies if Syrian drivers are to overcome the visa barriers that keep them off regional roads, the head of the country's national shipping and logistics association said on Sunday.

Mohammed Riad al-Sairafi told Shafaq News that with most international haulage still in the hands of individual owners and drivers, sorting out visas, guarantees, insurance, legal liability and safety standards with neighboring countries “has become far more complicated.”

Rather than asking Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Turkiye to deal with tens of thousands of drivers one by one, he said, Syria should build a sector of several hundred licensed haulage firms, each fully accountable for its trucks and drivers. “That would put talks on driver visas and truck access on a more institutional footing.”

Al-Sairafi also called for a modernized fleet, with standards on truck age, safety, insurance and electronic tracking, arguing that transport is central to how competitive Syrian goods can be in Gulf, Iraqi, Turkish and European markets.

Earlier this month, Syria and Jordan signed a memorandum on railway connectivity intended to support a planned regional corridor linking Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria and Turkiye. The two countries also agreed to improve border crossings and facilitate truck movements, including through upgrades to the Jaber-Nassib crossing.

Iraq has also become a key part of Syria's recovering freight network. Since the Al-Tanf–Al-Waleed crossing reopened in April, commercial truck and tanker traffic has risen sharply, while Baghdad has also moved to ease visa procedures for Syrian businesspeople. Al-Sairafi argues that similar institutional arrangements are needed for truck drivers if cross-border freight is to expand further.