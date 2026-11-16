Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A special committee arrived in Kirkuk on Monday to investigate oil smuggling on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s orders, a security source told Shafaq News.

The Kirkuk Operations commander received the committee, which will verify information and records concerning smuggling operations and hear from relevant security and oversight bodies, the source said. It will collect information and evidence, review measures taken previously, and submit its findings and recommendations to senior authorities for legal action against any party whose involvement is established.

The committee arrived after Al-Zaidi received the findings of an investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, in northern Babil province. The premier then ordered suspects referred to the judiciary and dismissed nine senior security, military and administrative officials. They included Babil’s police chief, intelligence and National Security Service officials, the provincial Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) commander, the Sixth Energy Police Brigade commander and the director of the Oil Ministry’s Oil Pipelines Company.

Read more: Jurf al-Sakhr and Iraq's push to disarm factions

A parliamentary investigation is also examining intelligence concerning an alleged route carrying oil from fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region through Iran to Afghanistan, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi’s office said on November 11. According to Parliament, its investigative committee heard from the oil minister, senior ministry officials, and other relevant officials on November 15 about reports concerning Jurf Al-Nasr, Kirkuk, and the Kurdistan Region.

Kataib Hezbollah rejected the Jurf Al-Sakhr findings, accusing Al-Zaidi’s administration of fabricating allegations to pressure the armed group into surrendering its weapons. A technical inspection found no unauthorized interference with oil pipelines and documented fuel storage tanks and a small processing facility used to improve fuel quality and supply military vehicles, heavy equipment, and diesel generators during shortages, the group added.

The government’s announcement of the investigation results did not specifically name Kataib Hezbollah.

Leaders of the ruling Coordination Framework have begun mediating between Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah to seek an agreement for the faction’s full withdrawal from Jurf Al-Sakhr, a source familiar with the talks told Shafaq News on Sunday. Under the proposed arrangement, Kataib Hezbollah would withdraw gradually, and a combination of security forces and PMF units would take full security control.