Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, will halt military operations in Iraq following the withdrawal of US forces, its secretary-general, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, declared on Wednesday, calling for a new agreement with the government to define the relationship between armed factions and the state.

"The resistance has won this round against the US occupation," al-Hamidawi said. "The winner is the one who imposes his terms on the enemy."

He also disclosed that no agreement had been reached with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, urging all parties to forge a solid accord that safeguards everyone's rights.

🔻الامين العام للمقاومة الاسلامية كتائب حزب الله الحاج ابو حسين الحميداوي "اعزه الله ونصره" :يجب على جميع مجاهدينا في العراق إيقاف جميع العمليات العسكرية والأنشطة اللوجستية المتحركة، ما عدا العمل على استهداف الطيران المعادي المنتهك لأجواء البلاد. https://t.co/a176KGyHbn — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) September 30, 2026

Defending the continued existence of resistance groups alongside Iraq's official security forces, he described the arrangement as a good thing and argued that it should not be viewed with suspicion. "Many countries around the world have more than one army and more than one military structure."

"Yes, the fundamental decision on war and peace must be one, or at least agreed upon, and this is acceptable to us," he added, calling on all fighters in Iraq to halt military operations and mobile logistical activities, except for operations targeting hostile aircraft violating Iraqi airspace, until the government's air defense capabilities are fully established.

Earlier today, al-Zaidi formally announced the end of the US-led Coalition's mission against ISIS in Iraq, saying Iraqi forces would assume full responsibility for the country's security.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?