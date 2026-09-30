Shafaq News- Jeddah

The United Arab Emirates drew 1-1 with Qatar on Wednesday to finish top of Gulf Cup 27 Group B, while Yemen closed its campaign with a 5-2 win over defending champion Bahrain.

The UAE and Qatar entered the final round already qualified with six points each, with the UAE ahead on goal difference. The draw left both on seven points and preserved that order.

Yemen secured its first points after defeats to the UAE and Qatar, while Bahrain finished without a point after losing all three group matches.

The semifinal lineup is now complete, with Saudi Arabia facing Qatar and the UAE meeting Oman on October 3.

Saudi Arabia reached the knockout stage as the only team with a perfect group-stage record, winning all three Group A matches without conceding. Oman advanced after finishing level with Iraq on four points, goal difference and goals scored, with a drawing of lots deciding the second semifinal place.

The UAE also finished Group B unbeaten after wins over Yemen and Bahrain before the draw with Qatar, while Qatar remained unbeaten after beating Bahrain 2-0 and Yemen 1-0.

The semifinal winners will meet in the Gulf Cup final on October 6.