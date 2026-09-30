Shafaq News- Washington

The Iraqi government has drafted a plan to place all weapons under state control, with the draft expected to be presented in the coming days and including specific timelines for implementation, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated on Wednesday.

Speaking at a discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington titled “Iraq After September 30,” Hussein clarified that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has set June 2027 as the deadline for completing the plan.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the session addressed political and security developments in Iraq and the region, the outlook for Iraqi-US relations, future security cooperation, and efforts to combat ISIS.

Participants also examined Iraq’s position on regional conflicts, the impact of sanctions on Iran on Iraq and its economic ties, as well as the government’s efforts to bring armed groups under state control.

Border security and developments in Syria, along with their implications for Iraq’s national security, were also discussed.

The dialogue further explored opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Iraq and the United States and encourage US companies to invest in Iraq, to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella grouping of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, declared that it is “not bound” by any government or political timetable or agreement for regulating its weapons, linking the process to the complete withdrawal of US, NATO and other foreign military forces from Iraq.

Al-Zaidi formally announced the end of the Coalition’s mission against ISIS in Iraq, with Iraqi forces assuming full responsibility for the country's security. He added that the end of the mission “does not mean the end of our fight against terrorism,” with security cooperation set to continue through intelligence sharing, training, expertise and technology.