Iraq FM: US intel ties key to fighting terror

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the urgency of ramping up intelligence and security cooperation to strengthen Iraq’s fight against terrorism and block any resurgence of ISIS.

Speaking at a roundtable hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and attended by leading Middle East scholars and experts, Hussein said Iraq had made “significant strides” in solidifying its democratic process despite ongoing challenges.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Hussein also addressed regional developments, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive political settlement in Syria that ensures unity, stability, and the rights of all components, while easing the humanitarian crisis and rejecting policies that worsen it.

He noted that Iraq’s geographic position and balanced foreign relations allow it to pursue dialogue and openness to reduce regional tensions, adding that Iraq is actively working to strengthen cooperation frameworks with neighboring countries to achieve collective security and lasting stability.

Hussein described Iraq’s partnership with the United States as a cornerstone for internal stability and inclusive economic development.

He highlighted the need to leverage US expertise in capacity-building and to boost investment in key sectors such as energy, education, and healthcare, reaffirming the importance of continuing the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington to advance shared interests.