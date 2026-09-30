Shafaq News- Damascus

An explosion on a gas pipeline supplying the Tishreen thermal power plant southeast of Damascus knocked three power plants offline, a Shafaq News correspondent said on Wednesday.

The blast in the Haran al-Awamid area disrupted the gas supply to the Tishreen, Deir Ali and Nassiriya power plants, which rely on the pipeline to operate.

No injuries were reported, and no party claimed responsibility for the incident.

Syrian authorities had not yet commented on the event.