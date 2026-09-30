Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad

Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
2026-09-30T21:56:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Dozens of Iraqis gathered in Tahrir Square, in central Baghdad, on Wednesday evening to celebrate the "Sovereignty Day."

A Shafaq News crew captured scenes from the celebration, including fireworks and Iraqi flags raised across the square, while some participants also carried the flags of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a militia led by Qais al-Khazali.

Photos also showed a security presence near the crowd, as vehicles circled the area around Tahrir Square flying the Iraqi flag.

Earlier, in a speech marking “Sovereignty Days,” Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said Iraq has entered a new era following the end of the US-led Coalition’s mission against ISIS in the country, marking a new chapter in which Baghdad will exercise full control over its decisions, territory, and sovereignty.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?

Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad
Dozens mark "Sovereignty Day" in Baghdad

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