Shafaq News- Baghdad

Dozens of Iraqis gathered in Tahrir Square, in central Baghdad, on Wednesday evening to celebrate the "Sovereignty Day."

A Shafaq News crew captured scenes from the celebration, including fireworks and Iraqi flags raised across the square, while some participants also carried the flags of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a militia led by Qais al-Khazali.

Photos also showed a security presence near the crowd, as vehicles circled the area around Tahrir Square flying the Iraqi flag.

Earlier, in a speech marking “Sovereignty Days,” Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said Iraq has entered a new era following the end of the US-led Coalition’s mission against ISIS in the country, marking a new chapter in which Baghdad will exercise full control over its decisions, territory, and sovereignty.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?