Shafaq News- Baghdad

Frequent lineup changes, administrative disorder, and the selection of some players contributed to Iraq’s early Gulf Cup 27 exit, Iraqi coach Hadi Mutansh told Shafaq News, calling for urgent fixes before January’s Asian Cup.

Iraq left the tournament in the group stage after losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia on September 29. Oman claimed the second semifinal place by drawing of lots after beating Kuwait 3-1, leaving both teams level on four points, goal difference and goals scored.

The “euphoria” surrounding Iraq’s 3-2 win over Kuwait also affected the team’s approach to the Saudi match, while a lack of centralized control within the delegation compounded the problems, Mutansh said.

Iraqi coach Saad Hafez, meanwhile, said the tournament exposed weaknesses at right-back and central defense but could help the team address them before the Asian Cup.

“I am not worried about the team. We have quality players,” Hafez told Shafaq News, adding that the return of Marko Farji, Aimar Sher, Youssef Amyn and Ali Al-Hamadi would strengthen the squad.

The AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia runs from January 7 to February 5, 2027. Arnold signed a six-month contract extension in August to lead Iraq through the Gulf Cup and the continental tournament.