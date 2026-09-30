Shafaq News- Nagoya

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on Wednesday apologized to athletes and others affected by organizational problems at the Asian Games, acknowledging “human errors” and communication failures with national teams.

The Games have faced accommodation shortages and transport problems, including missing buses and teams being taken to the wrong venues. Organizers had also apologized to South Korea after the North Korean national anthem was mistakenly played before a men’s hockey match.

Separately, Iraq’s Ali Ammar was caught in a communications and timing mix-up during the men’s +110kg weightlifting competition, leaving him unable to complete his third and final clean-and-jerk attempt.

Ali’s father and coach, Ammar Yusr, told Shafaq News that the competition display initially showed the Iranian flag and started the preparation clock before switching to Iraq while the countdown continued, leaving Ali with too little time to reach the platform.

The Olympic Council of Asia separately reported that Ali believed Iran’s Ali Davoudi was on the clock and realized only late that it was his turn to lift. The Iraqi silver winner finished with a 465kg total, one kilogram behind Davoudi’s 466kg, but set a world record in the snatch with 219kg.