Shafaq News- Duhok

As autumn arrives, villages in Amedi district, north of DuAmedhok province, are entering the sesame harvest season, reviving a traditional practice known locally as “Zubara” or “Aouna” that has been passed down for decades.

Farmers expect a strong harvest this year, supported by abundant rainfall and improved security and stability in the area.

Heivan Omar, a farmer from Harika village, told Shafaq News that farmers first irrigate the soil and leave it to dry for several days before plowing it with agricultural equipment and sowing the seeds. Regular irrigation then continues until the plants reach full growth.

Harvesting begins around September 20 and continues until mid-October, Omar explained. Young people and farmers work together because uprooting sesame plants by hand is physically demanding and difficult to complete individually.

Once uprooted, the crop is spread on plastic sheets and left under direct sunlight for 10 to 15 days to dry completely. Farmers then beat and shake the plants by hand to release the seeds before sifting them and preparing them for packaging and transport to local mills, where they are processed into premium tahini.

Omar estimated that about 1,000 dunams* of land in his area have been planted with sesame this year. He attributed the expansion to improved security, which has encouraged residents to return to their farmland and increase cultivation of sesame and Kurdish rice, along with various fruits and vegetables.

The crop is sold using a traditional local unit of weight known as a “tanka,” equivalent to 13 kilograms. Each tanka produces about 9 kilograms of pure tahini when processed. Its current price ranges from 65,000 to 70,000 Iraqi dinars ($49–$53), amid strong demand that leaves local production barely sufficient for consumption and use in sweets and baked goods.

Khaleel Abdullah, a farmer from Duwaki village, described the labor-intensive harvesting process, which relies almost entirely on manual work and traditional tools such as sieves and containers. Modern harvesters and mechanical equipment are unsuitable for sesame because of the delicate nature of its seeds.

Once cut, the plants are gathered into bundles and arranged in pyramid-shaped or hut-like stacks known locally as “Kaprook.” They are left to dry for about 10 days before being beaten and shaken by hand to release the seeds.

Daily work typically begins around 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. local time, Abdullah explained, as farmers wait for the sun to strengthen and temperatures to rise. Cold weather and humidity prevent the seed pods from opening and releasing their contents.

Traders arrive in the villages once the seeds have been fully cleaned, purchasing the crop for between 55,000 and 70,000 dinars ($42–$53) per tanka, equivalent to 13 kilograms.

Abdullah attributed the area’s sesame quality to cultivation that relies on clean water from mountain springs rather than artesian wells. He noted that these conditions give the crop distinctive qualities and a flavor sought after for traditional tahini and for topping bread and pastries in local markets.

*1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²