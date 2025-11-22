Explosions hit in Duhok’s Mount Matina

Shafaq News – Duhok

Two powerful blasts hit on Saturday on Mount Matina overlooking the Amedi district in Iraqi Kurdistan, with thick smoke rising from the site.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News the blasts occurred above the Bira Valley, facing the villages of Koherzi and Blafa.

The source of the explosions was not immediately known, and authorities have not yet issued a statement.

The mountain, within the Duhok Province, previously hosted positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), but following the group’s announced withdrawal from the Zab region, it remains unclear whether any of its members are still present in Matina.

