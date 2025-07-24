Landmine kills young shepherd in Iraq's Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Thursday, a shepherd was killed when a landmine detonated in the Matin mountain range overlooking the Amedi district in northern Duhok, a security source told Shafaq News.

The victim, a 20-year-old from Mosul, had been herding sheep with his family when he stepped on the device. His body was transported to the forensic department in Duhok.

Matin and its surrounding areas have long been a battleground between Turkish forces and PKK militants, leaving the area heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance. Despite ongoing clearance efforts, landmines and improvised devices continue to maim and kill civilians, particularly shepherds and farmers who rely on the mountains for their livelihood.

Iraq as a whole remains one of the world’s most mine-polluted countries, with decades of conflict — including the Iran-Iraq war, Gulf wars, and insurgencies — leaving an estimated 25 million explosive remnants scattered across its soil. The vast majority of victims are civilians, often from impoverished or displaced communities.