Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The gas investment project at the Al-Nasiriyah and Al-Gharraf fields has reached 78% completion and is designed to process about 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber Ismail said during a visit to Dhi Qar province on Tuesday.

Once completed, the project is expected to supply around 160 million standard cubic feet per day of dry gas to power plants and industrial facilities, while producing about 1,450 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) daily.

Ismail said the project would increase Iraq’s use of associated gas, reduce flaring and provide more domestically produced fuel for electricity generation and industry.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox

During the visit, he also inspected the Al-Nasiriyah gas depot, where trial operations have begun on a new storage project with a total capacity of 5,000 cubic metres across two tanks.

The depot receives 300–400 tonnes of LPG per day from the South Gas Company through a supply pipeline, according to the ministry. The additional storage is intended to support cooking-gas and vehicle-LPG supplies across Dhi Qar.