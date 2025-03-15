Dhi Qar: Emergency oil plan activated

Shafaq News/ A 90-day emergency plan has been launched, on Friday, aiming at increasing oil production in the Dhi Qar, according to Saeed Zghir Shalgha, the director general of Dhi Qar Oil Company.

“The plan includes the introduction of five new wells to support production capacity,” he added in a statement.

Shalgha, during a visit to the Nassiriya oil field, stated that the company is intensifying its field efforts in coordination with the Ministry of Oil to meet the goals within a tight schedule.

He also revealed "technical and logistical support from national oil companies to enhance production and ensure supply stability,” pointing out that there are major projects underway to invest in associated gas, including the commissioning of the first phase of the gas treatment project at the Gharraf oil field and the completion of the gas gathering and compression project at the Nassiriya field.

Shalgha emphasized that the company follows a "production-first" strategy and closely monitors work digitally, with periodic reports to ensure that projects align with government plans to enhance oil revenues and increase exports.