Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday praised China’s opening of a Kurdish language department at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU).

During a farewell meeting with China’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Liu Jun, the Kurdish president thanked Liu for his efforts to strengthen relations between China and the Kurdistan Region across various fields.

Liu thanked the Kurdistan Region Presidency and relevant authorities for their cooperation during his tenure, adding that Beijing seeks to continue strengthening bilateral relations.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان سوپاسى کونسوڵی گشتیی چین دەکاتhttps://t.co/lu1RAj4NL1 pic.twitter.com/KIhVMmwVvc — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 29, 2026

On August 26, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the opening of a Kurdish language department at Beijing Foreign Studies University, in cooperation with Salahaddin University-Erbil. The ministry said it was the first Kurdish language department in China, with 12 students enrolled for the 2026-2027 academic year and plans to admit 10 to 20 Chinese students annually.